Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $301.93

Shares of Boohoo Group PLC (LON:BOO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.93 and traded as high as $319.30. Boohoo Group shares last traded at $312.70, with a volume of 4,422,989 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOO. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Boohoo Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 372.50 ($4.87).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 302.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 296.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.