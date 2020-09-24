Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

Shares of BAH traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.02. 863,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,649. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average of $77.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $234,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 70,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 126.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 338,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,204,000 after purchasing an additional 188,935 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.