Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton reported sales of $1.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $8.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

BAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $246,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $83.02. 863,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.