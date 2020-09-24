BP (NYSE:BP) Receiving Very Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about BP (NYSE:BP) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BP earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the oil and gas exploration company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 16,451,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,362,862. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92. BP has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BP will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 42.03%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BP. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.99.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

