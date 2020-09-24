BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

BBIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

BBIO stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $37.85. 21,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,113. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $48.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 87,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $2,705,607.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,679,190.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,779.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,743 shares of company stock worth $5,158,362 in the last 90 days. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 499.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

