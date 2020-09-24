Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Up 5.7%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price was up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.26 and last traded at $46.12. Approximately 920,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,613,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.65.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.26.

Get Brinker International alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.54.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,223,447.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $321,399.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 36.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.