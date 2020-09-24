Brokerages Anticipate Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.07. Accel Entertainment posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Accel Entertainment.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $771,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $195,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $11,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 14.4% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the first quarter worth $28,000.

ACEL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 89,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,462. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $15.11.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment Gaming, LLC owns and operates video gaming stores. It installs gaming terminals in the United States. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Lemont, Illinois.

