Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Bandwidth posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $162.82. 8,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 11.85. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $175.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.56, for a total transaction of $205,893.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,660 shares of company stock worth $625,904. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,012,000 after purchasing an additional 80,524 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Bandwidth by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Bandwidth by 134.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 26,727 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

