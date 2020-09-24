Brokerages Anticipate B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Will Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.70. B&G Foods reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.57 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 417,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 3.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 71.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 474,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 198,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 924,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.53. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.85%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

