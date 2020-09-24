Brokerages Anticipate Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

In other news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,730,739 shares of company stock worth $369,593,615 in the last three months. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venrock Management V LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Partners Management V LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $95,701,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 182.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.52. 5,934,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,108. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. Cloudflare has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.42.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

