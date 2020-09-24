Brokerages Anticipate Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.92 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will post sales of $176.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $193.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $734.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $866.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $693.69 million, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $797.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%.

LPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.45.

NYSE LPI traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 10,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,333. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 606.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 920,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 790,298 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,895,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 656,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 291.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 774,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 576,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,851,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

