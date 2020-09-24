Brokerages Anticipate Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to post $1.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Morgan Stanley reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. 9,800,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,001,104. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $73.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.