Brokerages Anticipate Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 215.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

ORMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $610,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.82. 1,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,459. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

