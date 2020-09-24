Brokerages Anticipate Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.81). Retrophin posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RTRX. Wedbush began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Retrophin in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 287,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,785. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Retrophin has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $21.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. The company has a market cap of $900.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Retrophin news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $208,320.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,425 shares of company stock valued at $317,174 over the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retrophin in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 30.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 45.2% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 35,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 82.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 348,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 157,879 shares during the last quarter.

Retrophin Company Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

