Brokerages Expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) will announce $103.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $103.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.50 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $73.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $406.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.90 million to $407.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $534.10 million, with estimates ranging from $524.40 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $1,810,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $263,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,730,739 shares of company stock valued at $369,593,615 over the last quarter. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cloudflare by 217.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NET stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,934,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,108. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion and a PE ratio of -59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

