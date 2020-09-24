Brokerages Expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.29. Construction Partners posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.95 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.69.

ROAD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.32. 222,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,024. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $899.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

In other Construction Partners news, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 56,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,142,517.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,399 shares of company stock valued at $8,203,463. 63.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 15.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

