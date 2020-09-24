Brokerages Expect Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce sales of $7.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.75 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $3.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $28.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $35.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.63 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 46.57% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 361.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ EDIT traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 40,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,702. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Cynthia Collins sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $72,440.16. Also, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $352,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,784.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,976 shares of company stock valued at $522,000 in the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Editas Medicine by 182.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

