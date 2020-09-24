Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. FirstEnergy posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.64. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FE shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $28.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,535. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 164.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 343.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

