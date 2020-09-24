Brokerages Expect Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) will post $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.00. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HTLF shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:HTLF traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $30,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,140.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Engel bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.01 per share, with a total value of $66,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,662,000 after buying an additional 83,689 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,708,000 after buying an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,352,000 after buying an additional 171,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 512,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,480,000 after buying an additional 46,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,757,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

