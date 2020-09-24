Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce earnings per share of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBCP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 3,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $268.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

