Brokerages Expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) to report $184.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.00 million and the highest is $198.61 million. Matador Resources reported sales of $279.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $848.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $987.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $952.13 million, with estimates ranging from $843.63 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Matador Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,336,019. The stock has a market cap of $942.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $19.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Matador Resources by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,505 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 30.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 258.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 282,883 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 204,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Matador Resources by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 27,308 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

