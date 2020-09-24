Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) to report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.36. Nomad Foods posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Nomad Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 166.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 35,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 609.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 12.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOMD traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,156. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.81.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

