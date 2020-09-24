Brokerages Expect Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.51 EPS

Analysts expect that Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Premier’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.67. Premier reported earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

PINC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of PINC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.13. 596,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,823. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. Premier has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,076,477 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Premier by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after purchasing an additional 827,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,407,000 after purchasing an additional 647,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Premier by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 252,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Premier by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

