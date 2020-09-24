Brokerages Expect Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) to post $73.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zuora’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.48 million. Zuora reported sales of $71.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zuora will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.65 million to $296.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $326.40 million, with estimates ranging from $307.40 million to $336.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zuora.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $74.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.47 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ZUO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

In other Zuora news, SVP Brent R. Jr. Cromley sold 2,289 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $27,628.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,288 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $27,639.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zuora by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,869 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 128.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 89.8% in the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,178,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 88,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zuora by 50.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,866,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,793,000 after purchasing an additional 623,144 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,318. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 2.12. Zuora has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

