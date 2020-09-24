Brokerages Set ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT at $29.00

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AHEXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, June 26th.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.62. 43,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,901. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.