Brokerages Set Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Target Price at $27.29

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.29.

CAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotia Howard Weill downgraded CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.51. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in CAE by 9.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 752,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 183,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

