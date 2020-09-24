Brokerages Set Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Price Target at $20.33

Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

MBIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 43,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 39,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,741. The stock has a market cap of $564.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

