Brokerages Set Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Target Price at $48.14

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NUS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 330,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,852. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $53.63.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.02 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.33%. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 6,869 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $349,426.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,288.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

