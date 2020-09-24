Brokerages Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $134.36

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.36.

PEGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $101,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $269,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,374.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,690 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,937. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Pegasystems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Pegasystems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Pegasystems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pegasystems stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.52. 3,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -122.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

