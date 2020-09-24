Brokerages Set Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) PT at $15.05

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Primo Water stock remained flat at $$13.92 during trading on Monday. 16,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,804,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 154.68, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Easterly Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at about $89,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Primo Water by 77.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,588,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,845,000 after buying an additional 4,181,882 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 25,209.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,225,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,524,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,073 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $73,043,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter worth approximately $54,659,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

