Brokerages Set Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Price Target at GBX 3,685

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,685 ($48.15).

RSW has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of RSW stock traded up GBX 92 ($1.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 4,894 ($63.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,972.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,016.08. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 50.80 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,345 ($69.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.01. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12,005.00.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) by GBX (6.10) (($0.08)).

In other news, insider D John Deer sold 89,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,042 ($65.88), for a total value of £4,532,758 ($5,922,851.17).

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

