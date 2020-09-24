Brokerages Set SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) PT at $38.14

SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLOW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in SPX Flow by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,337,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after buying an additional 75,813 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 22.7% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,379,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,634,000 after purchasing an additional 440,889 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 50.4% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,026,000 after purchasing an additional 448,366 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPX Flow by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPX Flow by 369.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after acquiring an additional 966,608 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Flow will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

