Brokerages Set Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target at $75.69

Shares of Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Uniqure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

In other Uniqure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $238,036.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $985,322. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Uniqure during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Uniqure by 451.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Uniqure by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Uniqure by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.16. 400,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,215. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uniqure has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $76.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The company had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uniqure will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

