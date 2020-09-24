Brokerages Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Target Price at SEK 160.75

Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 160.75.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 144 price target on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 204 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 175 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of SEK 144.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 145.51.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

