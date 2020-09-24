Brokerages Set Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Target Price at $12.83

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

WBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. CL King started coverage on Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The company had a trading volume of 69,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $878.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.11.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

