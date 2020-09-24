Buckle Inc Same Store Sales Rise 1.7% in August (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE) same store sales rose 1.7% during the month of August. Buckle’s shares dropped by 0.2% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKE shares. TheStreet raised Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine lowered Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Buckle alerts:

Shares of BKE opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.31. Buckle has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $28.52.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.23 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Buckle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.