Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,906. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its 200 day moving average is $25.75. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

