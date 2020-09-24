Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) to announce sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $663.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $4.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CZR. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $54.22. 90,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,379,109. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 2.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 83.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.