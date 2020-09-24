Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.79

Caldwell Partners International Inc (TSE:CWL) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and traded as low as $0.79. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $16.12 million and a P/E ratio of -22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

Caldwell Partners International (TSE:CWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.56 million during the quarter.

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

