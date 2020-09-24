Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £25,630 in Stock

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,563 ($33.49), for a total transaction of £25,630 ($33,490.13).

Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 2,455 ($32.08) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63. Caledonia Investments plc has a 1 year low of GBX 25.88 ($0.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,691.68 ($48.24). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,584.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,590.15.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

