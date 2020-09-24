Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Raymond James

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 374.14% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.70 price target on Calibre Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$0.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 million and a PE ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

