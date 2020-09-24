Canaccord Genuity Raises Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $25.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 68.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Finning International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get Finning International alerts:

FINGF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.81. 4,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. Finning International has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.