Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Hold Rating for Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

FERGY traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.95. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

