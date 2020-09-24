Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$32.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.11.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$25.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cormark raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,426,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,509,167. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$9.80 and a 1-year high of C$42.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion and a PE ratio of 843.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

