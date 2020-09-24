Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$32.11 Average PT from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$32.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNQ shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$25.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$22.02. 3,426,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,509,167. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The company has a market cap of $25.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 843.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.34.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.76) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

