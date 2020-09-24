Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.
CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.
Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90.
In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Capri by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Capri by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 64,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.
