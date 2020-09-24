Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Capri from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.07. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Capri by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Capri by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 64,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

