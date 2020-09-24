Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading Up 5.3%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) was up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 63,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 192,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

CPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a negative return on equity of 117.38%. The business had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

