CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.08

CARSALES COM LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and traded as low as $28.96. CARSALES COM LT/ADR shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 483 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CARSALES COM LT/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74.

carsales.com Ltd engages in online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business primarily in Australia. The company operates in five segments: Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; Asia; and Finance and Related Services. The Online Advertising Services segment provides classified advertising that allows dealers and consumers to advertise automotive and non-automotive goods and services for sale across the carsales network; and services, including subscriptions, lead fees, and priority placement services in automotive and non-automotive Websites.

