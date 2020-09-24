cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Stock Price Down 8.3%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)’s share price traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.88. 653,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,348,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter.

In other cbdMD news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 530,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 229,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,778 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

