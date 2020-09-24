CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.64.

CCDBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SEB Equity Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CCL Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of CCDBF remained flat at $$35.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $44.98.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

